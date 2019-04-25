Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Makes first start
Swihart started in right field and went 0-for-5 in Wednesday's 11-2 win over Pittsburgh.
Swihart made his first start in an Arizona uniform, starting in place of the injured Adam Jones (hand). The plan calls for Swihart to fill in at multiple positions but not catcher at this time. For Boston, he's had a similar utility role, in which he didn't play daily, and it did not help his offensive production.
