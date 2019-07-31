Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Moved to 60-day IL
Swihart (oblique) was shifted to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Swihart has already been sidelined for 60 days, so this move won't have an effect on his return date. He's currently on a minor-league rehab assignment and is closing in on a return. In a corresponding move, Zac Gallen, who was acquired from the Marlins in exchange for Jazz Chisholm on Wednesday, was added to Arizona's roster.
