Swihart (oblique) was shifted to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Swihart has already been sidelined for 60 days, so this move won't have an effect on his return date. He's currently on a minor-league rehab assignment and is closing in on a return. In a corresponding move, Zac Gallen, who was acquired from the Marlins in exchange for Jazz Chisholm on Wednesday, was added to Arizona's roster.

