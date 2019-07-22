Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Moving rehab to Triple-A
Swihart (oblique) will advance his rehab assignment to Triple-A Reno on Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Swihart began his rehab stint with High-A Visalia, and it appears he's inching closer to a return after moving to Reno. It still remains unclear as to how many plate appearances he'll need in the minor leagues prior to being activated.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Rehab assignment update•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Lands on injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Back in starting lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Comes off bench Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Fills in for Peralta again•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...