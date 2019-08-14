Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Outrighted to minors
Swihart was sent outright to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Swihart was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks earlier in the week, but he'll remain with the organization after passing through waivers untouched. Prior to being removed from Arizona's 40-man roster, Swihart compiled an unsightly .163/.222/.304 slash line in 45 games (99 plate appearances) with the Red Sox and Diamondbacks.
