Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Rehab assignment on tap
Swihart (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with High-A Visalia, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Swihart landed on the injured list June 1 and could get a week's worth of plate appearances before Arizona considers activating him.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Lands on injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Back in starting lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Comes off bench Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Fills in for Peralta again•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Filling in for Peralta•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Late lineup addition•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...