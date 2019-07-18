Swihart (oblique) began his rehab assignment Wednesday and went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored for High-A Visalia.

It was previously reported that Swihart's rehab would begin Thursday, but manager Torey Lovullo erred when providing that update, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. Swihart served as the designated hitter for the Rawhide. The Diamondbacks have not provided a certain number of plate appearances they would like Swihart to receive before activating him off the injured list.