The Diamondbacks promoted Walston from High-A Hillsboro to Double-A Amarillo on Monday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Walston was rewarded with a quick promotion to Double-A after he turned in a 2.55 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB across 17.2 innings with Hillsboro. With a strong finish to the 2022 minor-league campaign, Walston could be given a chance to compete for a rotation spot with the Diamondbacks next spring.