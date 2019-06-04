Diamondbacks' Blake Walston: Popped by Arizona with 26th pick
The Diamondbacks have selected Walston with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
At 6-foot-4, 172 pounds, Walston oozes projection. A high-school quarterback, the lanky southpaw is pretty athletic and has a very clean delivery, which could equate to plus command by the time he reaches the majors. While his low-90s fastball sometimes dips into the 80s, many evaluators project it to be at least a plus pitch at some point in pro ball, as he could add 30-plus pounds to his frame. His curveball is the best of his three offspeed pitches, but they all show significant promise. He won't turn 18 until June 28, which only adds to the excitement regarding how much he could improve in the coming years. Walston has a strong commitment to North Carolina State, so it will take a sizable signing bonus to convince him to turn pro, but Arizona has easily the biggest bonus pool in the draft.
