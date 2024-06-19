Alexander will start at third base and bat eighth in Wednesday's contest versus the Nationals.
Alexander will get his second start at the hot corner over the last three games. He's been seeing more reps at third base lately as a result of Eugenio Suarez's struggles. Suarez is also in Wednesday's lineup, occupying the designated-hitter slot.
