Alexander was scratched from Triple-A Reno's starting lineup after news broke that Arizona's Ildemaro Vargas suffered a broken fifth metatarsal of his right foot Tuesday, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

The Vargas injury leaves the Diamondbacks short in the infield, as he was already replacing Eugenio Suarez (hand), who is expected to miss multiple days. Tim Tawa filled for Vargas on Tuesday, but the situation could develop into Alexander being called up. Alexander, who had qualified success during his MLB debut in 2024, owns a .284/.413/.479 line with eight home runs, 41 RBI, 11 steals and 41 runs over 54 games for Reno.