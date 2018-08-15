Boxberger gave up a run on a hit and a walk in an inning of work but still came away with his 27th save of the season Tuesday against the Rangers. He struck out two.

Boxberger allowed a leadoff triple to Jurickson Profar before a sacrifice fly brought him in. He also issued a two-out walk but was able to strike out the final batter to end the threat. The run brought Boxberger's ERA up to 3.46 to go along with a 1.25 WHIP, but he's converted 11 of his last 12 save opportunities and appears to have a grasp on the job for the time being.