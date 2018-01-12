Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Avoids arbitration with D-backs
Boxberger agreed to a one-year, $1.85 million deal with the Diamondbacks on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanRagSports.com reports.
Boxberger, who was dealt to Arizona in November from Tampa Bay, receives a slight raise over the $1.6 million he made last year in his first arbitration season. The key for the 29-year-old righty is health, as he has missed a good chunk of time in each of the last two seasons. When healthy, he should act as a bridge to presumed closer Archie Bradley, and could even get into the ninth inning mix if Bradley struggles.
