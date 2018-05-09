Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Blows first save of year
Boxberger gave up a game-tying home run in the ninth for a blown save Tuesday, striking out two and walking zero in the extra-innings affair.
Boxberger came on with a one-run lead, and after striking out Chase Utley, he served up a solo shot to Enrique Hernandez. It was the first blown save on the year for Boxberger, and the second home run he's surrendered through 16 innings. The right-hander maintains a solid 2.25 ERA and .217 batting average against, although the eight walks are slightly high. Boxberger's 11 saves are good for No. 3 in the majors.
