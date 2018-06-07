Boxberger allowed two earned runs on a hit and a walk to blow the save chance Wednesday against the Giants.

Boxberger entered the game in the ninth inning with a two-run lead but could not secure his 15th save of the season after allowing a two-run home run to Alen Hanson. He has now blown two saves this season and has also allowed at least one earned run in consecutive appearances. His numbers for the season are still strong, so his role as closer should be safe for the time being.