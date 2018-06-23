Boxberger allowed one run in the 11th inning to blow the save chance Friday, though the Diamondbacks eventual defeated the Pirates 2-1 in 13 innings.

Starting the 11th with a 1-0 lead, Boxberger walked Gregory Polanco and Josh Bell. He was ordered to intentionally walk Austin Meadows after a sacrifice bunt by Josh Harrison. A force attempt and throwing error on the next batter scored the tying run. The blame was mixed in this one, but it still marked Boxberger's second straight failed conversion. Yoshihisa Hirano and/or Archie Bradley might get a call into the saves picture should Boxberger's issues continue, though the stopper still has some leash left.