Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Blows save in extras
Boxberger allowed one run in the 11th inning to blow the save chance Friday, though the Diamondbacks eventual defeated the Pirates 2-1 in 13 innings.
Starting the 11th with a 1-0 lead, Boxberger walked Gregory Polanco and Josh Bell. He was ordered to intentionally walk Austin Meadows after a sacrifice bunt by Josh Harrison. A force attempt and throwing error on the next batter scored the tying run. The blame was mixed in this one, but it still marked Boxberger's second straight failed conversion. Yoshihisa Hirano and/or Archie Bradley might get a call into the saves picture should Boxberger's issues continue, though the stopper still has some leash left.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Implodes to blow save•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Picks up one-out save•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Gets 15th save•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Blows save chance•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Records save despite run allowed•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Locks down 13th save Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.