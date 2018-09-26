Boxberger allowed one run on two hits over one inning Tuesday, blowing the save but picking up the win against the Dodgers.

Boxberger was called on to protect a one run lead in the ninth inning, but he allowed a single and double to the first two batters he faced to allow the game-tying run to score. He'd eventually be bailed out by Eduardo Escobar's walkoff home run in the ninth inning. Boxberger had been removed from the closer role earlier in the month, but with replacement Yoshihisa Hirano allowing five runs over his previous three innings, it appears the ninth inning situation in Arizona may again be in flux over the final four games of the season.