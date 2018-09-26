Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Blows save, picks up win
Boxberger allowed one run on two hits over one inning Tuesday, blowing the save but picking up the win against the Dodgers.
Boxberger was called on to protect a one run lead in the ninth inning, but he allowed a single and double to the first two batters he faced to allow the game-tying run to score. He'd eventually be bailed out by Eduardo Escobar's walkoff home run in the ninth inning. Boxberger had been removed from the closer role earlier in the month, but with replacement Yoshihisa Hirano allowing five runs over his previous three innings, it appears the ninth inning situation in Arizona may again be in flux over the final four games of the season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: No longer primary closer•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Blows save, takes loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Collects 32nd save•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Gets vote of confidence from skipper•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Takes loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Grabs 31st save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...