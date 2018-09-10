Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Blows save, takes loss
Boxberger (2-7) allowed three earned runs on three hits while only managing to record one out to blow the save and take the loss Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
Boxberger entered the game to begin the ninth inning with a one-run lead, but allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base before surrendering a three-run homer to Ender Inciarte. He has now allowed at least one earned run in three of his past four appearances, taking the loss in all three. Manager Torey Lovullo said that Boxberger was still the team's closer on Friday night, but his continued struggles may call his role into question.
