Boxberger allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk to blow the save Saturday against the Mariners.

Boxberger surrendered a two-RBI double to Kyle Seager with two outs in the ninth inning to blow his sixth save of the season. He had converted each of his last four save chances successfully, with this marking his first blown save in a month. Despite the setback, the Diamondbacks have shown little inclination to remove Boxberger from the closer role, so until there is news to the contrary, it should be expected that he'll continue to get save chances.