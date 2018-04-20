Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Bounces back, gets save against Giants
Boxberger got the save against the Giants on Thursday, working around two hits and striking out a batter to close out Arizona's 3-1 victory with a scoreless ninth inning.
After giving up two earned runs and taking the loss in his last appearance, Boxberger bounced back and got his sixth save of the season against San Francisco despite giving up a couple of hits. He's now converted all six save opportunities he's had this season and is firmly entrenched as the go-to option for the closer role in Arizona.
