Boxberger worked around a hit in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 17th save of the season Sunday against the Pirates.

Boxberger allowed Austin Meadows to reach base with one out, only to induce a double-play ball two pitches later to close things out. The veteran had blown each of his last two save opportunities, so this was a nice bounce-back effort. His ERA now sits at 3.62 to go along with a 1.35 WHIP, but there's been nothing to indicate that he won't be the top option in save situations for the time being.