Boxberger (2-6) recorded the final two outs against the Braves on Friday to earn the save.

Andrew Chafin collected the first out of the ninth frame before Boxberger was called upon to take care of the final two outs in the 5-3 victory over the Braves. Despite a handful of shaky outings recently, Boxberger still appears to have a hold on the closer duties in Arizona. He has a 3.88 ERA to go along with 68 strikeouts in 48.2 innings this season.