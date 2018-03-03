Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Dealing with arm soreness

Manager Torey Lovullo said Boxberger (arm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Boxberger is getting back into a throwing program after a bout of arm soreness forced him to back off of throwing for a little bit. Barring any setbacks in his upcoming bullpen session, the 29-year-old will likely progress to facing live hitters from there before ultimately making his return to Cactus League action. Once healthy, Boxberger will continue to compete with the likes of Archie Bradley and Yoshihisa Hirano for the D-backs' closer role.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....