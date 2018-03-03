Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Dealing with arm soreness
Manager Torey Lovullo said Boxberger (arm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Boxberger is getting back into a throwing program after a bout of arm soreness forced him to back off of throwing for a little bit. Barring any setbacks in his upcoming bullpen session, the 29-year-old will likely progress to facing live hitters from there before ultimately making his return to Cactus League action. Once healthy, Boxberger will continue to compete with the likes of Archie Bradley and Yoshihisa Hirano for the D-backs' closer role.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: In mix for closer role this spring•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Avoids arbitration with D-backs•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Traded to Arizona•
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Picks up fourth win•
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Scoreless outing in loss•
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Touched up in loss•
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....