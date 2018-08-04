Boxberger struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Friday against the Giants, allowing two hits and no walks.

Boxberger allowed a couple singles but was able to finish off the Giants to record his 26th save of the year. The righty carries a 55:19 K:BB in 39.2 innings while holding opponents to a .199 batting average. Boxberger's 26 saves are tied for seventh in the majors.