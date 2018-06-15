Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Gets 15th save
Boxberger struck out two in the ninth inning to record his 15th save of the season Thursday against the Mets.
Boxberger appeared in a save situation for the first time since he blew his second save of the season on June 6. However, he looked sharp, striking out two of the three batters he faced. He has now converted 15 of his 17 save chances on the season.
