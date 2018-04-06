Boxberger tallied his third save of the season in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Cardinals, striking out one without allowing a base runner in a scoreless ninth inning.

Boxberger still has yet to allow a run this season but the most encouraging aspect of this outing was the lack of walks after he issued four in his first three innings of the season -- resulting in a 1.67 WHIP that stood in contrast to the immaculate ERA. If he continues to pitch like that and rack up the saves, Boxberger's role as the ninth-inning man in Arizona should remain a secure one.