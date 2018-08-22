Boxberger (2-4) got the win Tuesday, firing a scoreless inning with two strikeouts and one hit allowed against the Angels.

Boxberger worked around a one-out single to send down the Angels on 13 pitches (nine strikes) in a tie game in the top of the ninth, and picked up his second win when Arizona walked off in the home half of the frame. The 30-year-old has proven to be a reliable end-game option, sporting a 3.30 ERA with 28 saves in 33 tries.