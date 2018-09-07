Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo reiterated after Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Braves in 10 innings that Boxberger would remain the team's closer despite turning in another shaky outing, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports. "He is still our closer. He's going to get save opportunities," Lovullo said of Boxberger. "He's going to be the main guy that I'm looking at to get that [saves] column filled up, all right?"

Though Lovullo pledged his commitment to Boxberger, the skipper's usage of the 30-year-old Thursday seemingly didn't support his statement. With game tied at 6-6, Boxberger was summoned from the bullpen to begin the 10th inning and retired the first two batters, then allowed a base hit, infield single and walk to load the bases. Rather than allowing his closer to work out of the jam, Lovullo pulled Boxberger from the contest and turned to Yoshihisa Hirano, whose wild pitch allowed the Braves to take the lead. Though Boxberger has taken the loss in both of his past two appearances, it's worth noting that he's exited both times with the score unchanged from when he entered the game, as the reliever pitching after him has given up the go-ahead run. Lovullo's reluctance to let Boxberger clean up his messes suggests a lack of faith in the closer, who hasn't performed well enough in the second half to enjoy a long leash. Over his 15 appearances since the All-Star break, Boxberger has converted seven of nine save chances and has turned in a 6.39 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 6.4 BB/9. Hirano and Archie Bradley would be the most likely candidates to pick up saves in the event Lovullo eventually opts to make a change at the back of the bullpen.