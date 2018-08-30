Boxberger stuck out the only two batters he faced Wednesday to grab the save against the Giants.

Southpaw Andrew Chafin was called upon to retire the left-handed hitting Brandon Crawford to start off the ninth inning, but then Boxberger entered to shut the door for his 30th save. The 30-year-old hasn't been lights out all year, but he's sporting a 12.6 K/9 and ranks third in the National League in saves behind Wade Davis and Kenley Jansen, making him a fairly reliable end-game option.