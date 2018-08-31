Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Grabs 31st save
Boxberger recorded the final two outs -- both strikeouts -- to earn the save Thursday against the Dodgers.
Andrew Chafin was called on to begin the ninth inning with left-hander Cody Bellinger leading off the inning. However, Boxberger entered the game to face the final two batters and recorded his 31st save. Boxberger has blown six saves this season, but has successfully converted six of his last seven chances and shows no signs of relinquishing the closer role.
