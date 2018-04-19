Boxberger was handed the loss in relief Wednesday against the Giants after yielding two runs on two hits in his one-inning appearance.

Boxberger looked as though he would escape the top of the 10th inning unscathed after retiring two of the first three batters, but he paid the price for misplacing a pitch against Giants first baseman Brandon Belt, who clobbered the offering for a tie-breaking two-run home run. The pair of runs were the first Boxberger has allowed in his eight appearances this season, so the right-hander should still maintain a firm hold on the closing gig. Boxberger has converted all five of his save chances to date and owns a solid 11:4 K:BB and 1.13 WHIP over eight frames.