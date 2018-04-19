Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Handed loss in relief
Boxberger was handed the loss in relief Wednesday against the Giants after yielding two runs on two hits in his one-inning appearance.
Boxberger looked as though he would escape the top of the 10th inning unscathed after retiring two of the first three batters, but he paid the price for misplacing a pitch against Giants first baseman Brandon Belt, who clobbered the offering for a tie-breaking two-run home run. The pair of runs were the first Boxberger has allowed in his eight appearances this season, so the right-hander should still maintain a firm hold on the closing gig. Boxberger has converted all five of his save chances to date and owns a solid 11:4 K:BB and 1.13 WHIP over eight frames.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Notches fifth save Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Picks up fourth save•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Gets another save against Cardinals•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Records second save•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Picks up save against Rockies•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Set to close for Arizona•
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...