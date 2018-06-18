Boxberger (1-3) allowed four earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two to blow the save and take the loss Sunday against the Mets.

Things began according to plan for Boxberger, as he entered the game in the ninth inning with a two-run lead and struck out the first two batters he faced. However, he allowed the next four batters to reach base, including back-to-back home runs by Brandon Nimmo and Asdrubal Cabrera. This marked his third blown save of the season, though he still ranks fifth in the National League with 16 saves.