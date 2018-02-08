Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: In mix for closer role this spring
Boxberger will compete with Archie Bradley and Yoshihisa Hirano for the D-backs' closer role this spring, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Acquired from the Rays in November, Boxberger offers past experience as a closer, and his struggles with injury in each of the last two seasons may lead the D-backs to limit him mostly to three-out appearances. It's not unreasonable to think that Boxberger might be the early favorite to take on the job, as using him as the closer gives manager Torey Lovullo more flexibility with Archie Bradley, who can be tasked with multiple innings as needed. Nevertheless, it's expected that the D-backs will make their plans for the ninth inning known at some point near the end of spring training.
