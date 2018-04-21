Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Languishes in ninth inning Friday
Boxberger failed to retire any of the three batters he faced in the ninth inning and was charged with three runs (one earned) on three hits to take the loss Friday against the Padres.
Though the box-score line paints an ugly picture, Boxberger wasn't quite as disastrous as the results indicate, as all three of the hits he surrendered were groundball singles. Nonetheless, the three consecutive hits late in a tied ball game were all the Padres needed to pull away, resulting in Boxberger dropping to 0-2 on the season. With Friday's appearance, marking Boxberger's third in as many days -- the first time he has pitched on three consecutive days since the 2015 season -- expect the right-hander to be unavailable for the second game of the series Saturday. If that's the case, Archie Bradley or Yoshihisa Hirano would likely be deployed as closer for the day.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Bounces back, gets save against Giants•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Handed loss in relief•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Notches fifth save Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Picks up fourth save•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Gets another save against Cardinals•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Records second save•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...