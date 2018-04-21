Boxberger failed to retire any of the three batters he faced in the ninth inning and was charged with three runs (one earned) on three hits to take the loss Friday against the Padres.

Though the box-score line paints an ugly picture, Boxberger wasn't quite as disastrous as the results indicate, as all three of the hits he surrendered were groundball singles. Nonetheless, the three consecutive hits late in a tied ball game were all the Padres needed to pull away, resulting in Boxberger dropping to 0-2 on the season. With Friday's appearance, marking Boxberger's third in as many days -- the first time he has pitched on three consecutive days since the 2015 season -- expect the right-hander to be unavailable for the second game of the series Saturday. If that's the case, Archie Bradley or Yoshihisa Hirano would likely be deployed as closer for the day.