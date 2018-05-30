Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Locks down 13th save Tuesday
Boxberger struck out one in a clean ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Reds.
Boxberger retired the Reds on 11 pitches (nine strikes) to pick up his 13th save of the season. Boxberger has now allowed just four hits over his last 11 innings of work, striking out 15 and walking five in that span. The right-hander is 13-for-14 in save chances and carries a 1.80 ERA and 1.15 WHIP while holding opponents to a .189 batting average.
