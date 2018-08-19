Boxberger struck out two batters and allowed a hit in a scoreless ninth inning, earning the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over San Diego.

Boxberger has appeared in just four games so far in August, recording three saves and allowing one run. On the year, the 30-year-old is rocking a solid 3.38 ERA and 28 saves in 33 chances.

More News
Our Latest Stories