Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Looking good in spring
Boxberger has given up one run on four hits and a walk over four frames while striking out three batters through four Cactus League appearances.
Boxberger was briefly shelved earlier this month with arm soreness, but the 29-year-old is in no danger of missing the start of the season after completing three outings without incident since being cleared to face hitters. At this point, the main storyline surrounding Boxberger is if he'll open the season as the Diamondbacks' closer or if Archie Bradley or Yoshihisa Hirano will handle those duties. None of the three pitchers have earned a save opportunity or finished a game this spring, making it difficult to handicap who will emerge with the role.
