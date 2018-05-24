Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Makes first appearance since May 15
Boxberger tossed a scoreless eighth inning Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 9-2 loss to the Brewers, allowing a walk and striking out two.
The mop-up appearance was Boxberger's first since May 15, amounting to the closer's largest break of the season. With the Diamondbacks dropping 13 of their last 14 games, it's not surprising that Boxberger has been collecting dust of late with few save situations being presented to the struggling club.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Nabs 12th save Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Blows first save of year•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Slams door for save No. 11•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Notches save No. 10•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Picks up ninth save against Los Angeles•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Picks up eighth save Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco and these Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...