Boxberger tossed a scoreless eighth inning Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 9-2 loss to the Brewers, allowing a walk and striking out two.

The mop-up appearance was Boxberger's first since May 15, amounting to the closer's largest break of the season. With the Diamondbacks dropping 13 of their last 14 games, it's not surprising that Boxberger has been collecting dust of late with few save situations being presented to the struggling club.