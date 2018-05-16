Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Nabs 12th save Tuesday
Boxberger locked down his 12th save Tuesday, striking out two in a scoreless inning against the Brewers.
A runner reached with one out via an error, but Boxberger quickly retired the next two batters to lock down the save in his first attempt since taking his first blown save of the season last week. Outside of that one slip up, the 29-year-old has been very reliable. He's now got 24 strikeouts in 18 innings to go along with the 12 saves and a 2.00 ERA.
