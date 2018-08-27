Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Nabs 29th save
Boxberger picked up the save against the Mariners on Sunday, working around one walk to fire a scoreless ninth inning to preserve Arizona's 5-2 victory.
Boxberger got tagged for two earned his last time out but he was able to bounce back in this contest and lock down his 29th save of the season. He's had his fair share of hiccups, with six blown saves and an unspectacular 3.55 ERA through 45.2 innings, but Boxberger's hold on the role has made him a serviceable fantasy closer despite the speed bumps.
