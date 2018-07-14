Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Nails down 23rd save
Boxberger struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Friday to pick up his 23rd save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Braves.
He's now converted seven straight save chances, posting a 1.13 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB in eight innings over that stretch. After failing to record a single save over his last two seasons in Tampa Bay, Boxberger has returned to the form that saw him rack up 41 in 2015.
