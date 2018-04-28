Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Nails down seventh save Friday
Boxberger struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his seventh save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Nationals.
He has yet to blow a save this season, but Boxberger hasn't been completely lights out recently, coughing up five runs over his three prior appearances heading into Friday. The right-hander still has a 2.70 ERA and 13:4 K:BB in 10 innings on the year, but if his struggles grow worse, Archie Bradley and Yoshihisa Hirano are both pitching extremely well and appear ready to step into the closer role if necessary.
