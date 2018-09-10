Manager Torey Lovullo said that he will play the matchups moving forward rather than have a designated closer, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Boxberger has allowed at least one in three of his last four appearances, taking the loss in all three while raising his ERA from 3.45 to 4.40 in the process. His recent struggles have prompted Lovullo to turn to a committee in the ninth inning for now, with Yoshihisa Hirano and Archie Bradley looking like the top candidates to see save chances.