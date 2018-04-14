Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Notches fifth save Friday
Boxberger gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to collect his fifth save of the season in an 8-7 win over the Dodgers.
The Diamondbacks already have four one-run wins on the season, giving their new closer plenty of early opportunities to prove himself. Boxberger's risen to the challenge and has yet to give up a run in seven innings while posting a 10:4 K:BB, and his job security is rising with every outing.
