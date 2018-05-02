Boxberger worked around a walk to turn in a scoreless ninth inning en route to his 10th save of the season in the Diamondbacks' 4-3 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Since conceding three runs (one earned) while failing to record an out in a loss against the Padres on April 20, Boxberger has been outstanding over his last four outings, recording saves each time out while giving up only one hit. All four of those appearances have come within the last five days, so it wouldn't be surprising if Boxberger was unavailable for Wednesday should another save opportunity arise. Archie Bradley and Yoshihisa Hirano would be the top candidates to handle ninth-inning duties if manager Torey Lovullo opts to give Boxberger a breather.