Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Picks up eighth save Saturday
Boxberger notched his eighth save of the season Saturday against the Nationals, allowing two walks and a hit across a scoreless inning while striking out one.
Boxberger retired the first two batters he faced before a double and a pair of walks (one intentional) loaded up the bases, but he was able to get Michael Taylor to ground out to stay a perfect eight-for-eight on save chances this season. He's been shaky at times, as was evident in Saturday's outing, but the veteran still owns a solid 2.45 ERA and 14:6 K:BB through 11 innings this season.
