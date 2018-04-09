Boxberger pitched a scoreless ninth inning while allowing one hit and recording a strikeout Sunday in the win over the Cardinals.

Boxberger has tossed 5.0 innings without allowing a run, and he managed to log his fourth save of the young season Sunday. The 29-year-old is set to see ample save opportunities this season if he can stay healthy and limit walks.

