Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Picks up fourth save
Boxberger pitched a scoreless ninth inning while allowing one hit and recording a strikeout Sunday in the win over the Cardinals.
Boxberger has tossed 5.0 innings without allowing a run, and he managed to log his fourth save of the young season Sunday. The 29-year-old is set to see ample save opportunities this season if he can stay healthy and limit walks.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Gets another save against Cardinals•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Records second save•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Picks up save against Rockies•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Set to close for Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Looking good in spring•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Returns to mound Thursday•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...