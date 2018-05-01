Boxberger struck out a batter in a clean ninth inning for his ninth save Monday against the Dodgers.

Boxberger remains perfect in save opportunities, but he has taken a pair of losses in non-save situations, the only two of his 13 outings in which he has allowed runs. His ERA is down to 2.25 as Boxberger looks to post a sub-3.00 ERA for the first time since 2014 with the Rays, when he struck out 104 batters against just 20 walks over 64.2 innings of brilliant relief work.

