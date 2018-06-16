Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Picks up one-out save
Boxberger retired the only batter he faced to bag his 16th save of the season in Friday's 7-3 victory for the Diamondbacks over the Mets.
It was the second straight save for the right-hander since he blew his second opportunity of the season back on June 6. Overall, he's now sporting a 2.55 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP in his 24.2 innings, and he's 16-for-18 in his save chances on the season, making him a safe closer option for fantasy purposes.
