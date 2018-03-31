Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Picks up save against Rockies

Boxberger tossed a scoreless ninth inning and got the save in Arizona's win over Colorado on Friday, walking one and striking out two.

Boxberger was named the Diamondbacks' closer over Archie Bradley just prior to the start of the regular season and manager Torey Lovullo did indeed turn to the 29-year-old righty for ninth-inning duty in Friday's win. Bradley's presence could make Boxberger's leash shorter than usual should he run into any struggles but for now, he's the reliever to own in the Arizona bullpen.