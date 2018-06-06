Boxberger pitched the ninth to pick up the save Tuesday against the Giants, allowing one run on three hits while striking out one and walking zero.

Boxberger gave up a double to Alen Hanson and then allowed Hanson to score on a single by Buster Posey. After allowing another single to Andrew McCutchen, Boxberger got Evan Longoria to ground out to end the game. This was the first time in 13 outings that Boxberger allowed multiple hits in an appearance, yet he's still sporting an excellent .210 batting average against. The 30-year-old is 14-for-15 in save chances and carries a 29:9 K:BB in 21.1 innings.